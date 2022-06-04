Hi everyone! Nice weather and grilling season is upon us-finally!! I picked out some simple, fast summery recipes to give a try this summer. I know Street corn is a huge hit with people, but I don’t do mayo very often so I thought the alternative Corn recipe I found was a good one. Hope you all give these a try and enjoy! Bring on summer!
