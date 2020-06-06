Hi everyone! Well it has certainly warmed up this last week and if you’re like me and don’t want to run the oven or cook on the stove to make the house even warmer, my go-to is the grill! Even my kids have been grilling more and I think my 12-year-old makes better burgers than I do! So I picked some grilling recipes for you this week. I did make the barbecued pineapple but did peaches with it too and my mom loved them with some ice cream. Hope you all enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.