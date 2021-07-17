With the heat we've had and watering our garden, we've had some beautiful, tasty vegetables. I'm sure many of you have also.
I'm not a fan of radishes, but I still enjoy growing them, cutting them up and sharing with others.
But not all of them since my husband loves them. It's crazy how fast they grow, so I'm sure we'll be planting another row or two this weekend.
