I recently learned that the best cooling foods in the summertime are watermelon, as it contains 91.45% water, and cucumbers (my favorite food lately). Cucumbers are loaded with fiber and helps keep constipation at bay. And they also contain a high amount of water. I love crunchy foods so these two things are win for me! I hope you all stay cool and drink plenty of water in this heat!
