Baking Season has arrived and I am thinking cookies. Wouldnt it be great if there was one dough recipe that could make a bunch of different cookies? Well there is. I have seen several universal cookie recipes, but this week I am sharing the one that I have had the most luck with. Try it out using your favorite add-ins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.