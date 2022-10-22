With Halloween approaching fast, I chose some recipes that the kids might want to help in making, and who doesn’t like caramel popcorn? Keep your children safe by making sure they are with an adult, carrying a flashlight and their candy bag could even have reflector tape on it. Remind them to cross at the intersections and not between parked cars. Have fun and be safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.