I always laughed at the joke about having to lock your car on Sunday morning, or else you would emerge from church with a back seat full of zucchini. Not a bad thing, in my opinion, but in midsummer, it’s hard to escape zucchini. It grows like crazy in the home garden and is easy to prep. Zucchini is not only a common vegetable side dish but can also be incorporated into bread and desserts. I do love warm zucchini bread served with real butter. This week’s recipes are just a few of the ways that you can enjoy that green summer squash.
