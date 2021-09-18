Sigh. It’s time.
We have a little weigh loss challenge going here at Times Citizen and it’s past time for me to dry to drop a few pounds. We’re just in week one and it’s going pretty decent so far, but thinking about all the pasta, sausage and beer that I’ll be missing this fall makes me a little sad.
Usually, for me, dieting just means eating less of everything. But in this case, I’m looking to spruce up my kitchen repertoire as well. When I eat lighter I want big flavors and I think these recipes deliver on that front.
Let me know what you think, send your favorite light recipe, or just words of encouragement to tonyb@iafalls.com
