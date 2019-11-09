Did you know these facts about November? Birthstone is topaz. The zodiac signs for November are Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) and Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21).
Birth flower is the chrysanthemum. November 11- Veterans Day (US) Remembrance Day (Canada), and Thanksgiving Day- fourth Thursday of the month.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans, that is, persons who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Thank you!
