Last weekend I was introduced to making homemade salmon patties and they were so good. Even had extra for lunches. I love salmon and could almost eat a whole slab by myself, so the patty was a nice change.
Do you prefer mayo, salad dressing or Miracle Whip? I love Miracle Whip. And somehow, it’s healthier than mayonnaise. But I’m excited to try this homemade mayonnaise recipe. Maybe it’ll change my taste buds.
If you are not a fan of mayo, substitute with Greek yogurt or an avocado.
I’m back to weighing my foods and being more aware of what I’m eating. And I’m feeling great! I’ve included a few keto recipes for you this week. It’s been an interest of mine, but I don’t know much about keto other than you eat more fats than carbs. And over the years with my bodybuilding, we’ve figured out that my body works well with fats over carbs.
Enjoy!
