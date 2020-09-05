It is September. Garden produce is available in abundance. However, it appears that canning supplies are the latest victim of the pandemic buying frenzy. So, I have been trying to figure out what to do with all the extra veggies and fruits when the lids and jars run out. This week, I have been processing tomatoes. I do not enjoy standing over a hot stove, so these recipes are designed to prevent that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.