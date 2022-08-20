While searching for interesting, new recipes I came across these fun facts about food for kids, but I think they're fun for adults too.
Enjoy!
Applesauce was the first food eaten in space.
Pistachios aren't nuts—they are actually fruits.
Broccoli contains more protein per calorie than steak! (But, you'd need to eat A LOT of broccoli 🙂)
Raspberries are a member of the rose family.
M&Ms are named after their creators: Mars & Murrie.
Potatoes were the first food planted in space.
