We are still trying to be a little healthier over here at Times Citizen Communications, but the fall weather isn’t going to help me control my urges. That bite in the air has me craving soup, brown liquor and pork.
Really like the look of this corn and green chile soup- especially with the potatoes in there to give it some heft. You could also throw whatever leftover chicken you have lying around in there. I know the maple shortbread bars would be a hit in my house, and the recipe looks really simple. As for the drink, i think it would pair nicely with any of the other recipes or just hit the spot as an after work cocktail.
