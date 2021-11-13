Listen, I know you all have your Thanksgiving recipes locked a loaded going back decades. But for those of you that frequent Cook’s Corner- you like to play in the kitchen. And so do I.
So while I am a big fan of the old cranberry sauce straight out of the can, truly, I don’t judge… maybe this year you want to try a DIY version. So I found one for you! And who knows, maybe you can unite the table around homemade cranberry orange jelly this year.
The cranberries will be piled high in area markets starting this week and you can take a couple other recipes for a test drive. The muffins might be a good fit for a light breakfast on turkey day. And the vodka is definitely a good fit for family gatherings.
Enjoy your holiday and be thankful for gathering this year, folks.
