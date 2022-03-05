I typically worry more about fishing season than fish season but Lent is upon us and that’s as good an excuse as any to try out some new fish dishes. I picked out a pair of simple ones to share with you this week that offer some flexibility as far as what you can use for the fish. Maybe you had more luck ice fishing than I did this year, but my freezer is barren and I’m relying on what I can find locally until the ponds open up.
