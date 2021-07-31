Hello everyone! Hope everyone is surviving this heat wave we’re having and all the fun that went along with RAGBRAI this past week. So I’ve been doing a lot of grilling lately, but with this heat and mugginess inside cooking is sounding better to me. Hope you give some of these recipes a try! I certainly am.
