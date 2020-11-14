As I’m writing this, I really don’t know if we’ll face further closures of local businesses due to the current uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hardin County. I hope not- and I hope you’re doing what you can to support our local businesses as they continue to struggle through this. But the fact is, many of us are eating out less right now and cooking at home more. And, man, I miss restaurant food. So, this week I’m providing a few recipes here and on kifg so you can take a stab at filling in that vacancy in your stomach. But just a blanket tip - add butter. It was Anthony Bourdain who said it’s usually the first and the last thing into the pan in a restaurant - it’s a chef’s tip. Butter is the secret. Go nuts!
