For the last nine weeks, I have been a part of another fit challenge. One of our weekly competitions was to come up with a healthy recipe to share with others. When I was looking online, Skinny MS popped up and of course I like to change up the recipes to make them a little healthier. So I used the 93% beef, Mrs. Dash- garlic and herb seasoning, and liquid aminos because it has so much less salt. And this is optional, but I added the minute brown rice and quinoa already made in the cups.
It was a huge hit for my husband and I, and I won first place in our fit challenge. I hope you give it a try!
