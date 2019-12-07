I started out looking for recipes that were supposedly popular in December, but who really says they are popular. Did you take a survey?
This week my choices are what sounded good to me at the time I was getting this ready for print.
I’m not a huge fan of white almond bark but this fudge sounds interesting enough to make since there’s candy canes in it.
I’m a huge fan of party potatoes. We even talk about party potatoes in our office on the daily. And there are so many ways and combinations to make this dish. But this one takes a spin for me with the chopped green chiles. Hope you enjoy!
