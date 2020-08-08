Summer is coming to an end, and school will be starting soon. This week’s recipes are kid-friendly, perfect after-school snacks for the kids or healthy snacks for you! The no-bake cheesecake bites are sweetened with honey and made with low-fat cream cheese and Greek yogurt for a slightly lighter treat. Easy no-bake granola bars are flavored with peanut butter and sweetened with honey. Cream cheese snacks are an easy three-ingredient recipe perfect for the kids to make. Berry Fluff Jell-O Salad is a fun side dish that could actually pass for a dessert! And super easy brownie bites. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.