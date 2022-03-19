I am planning a weekend getaway soon and the area where I will be staying has limited cooking facilities. The idea of kitchen cleanup while on vacation is not appealing. So, I sat down and started a list of foods that I could take that would not require a lot of prep or cleanup. With a dad and two brothers that were Boy Scouts, myself and my mother in Girl Scouts, and many family camping trips, Foil dinners was almost the first thing that came to mind; we had them all the time growing up! Wed even eat them when we weren’t camping. Essentially a foil dinner is a bundle of cut-up ingredients wrapped up in foil and cooked over the coals of a campfire, on the grill or in the oven. A classic foil dinner uses ground beef, carrots, onions, and thinly sliced potatoes. A comforting, filling, and hearty meal that's great for a no-mess meal or campfire dinner but there are many other options available.
