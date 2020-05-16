It looks like the meat supply is getting tight. Maybe you are wondering how you can stretch that pound of hamburger into a meal that will feed the whole family. This week’s recipes use one to two pounds of ground beef or sausage. If you need to stretch that meat even further, here’s a tip: For every half-pound of raw meat, add half a cup of cooked filler. Fillers include rice, barley, oats, breadcrumbs, beans, lentils, potatoes, or grated vegetables (carrot, zucchini, and squash). Some of this week’s recipes are adapted from www.southernplate.com
