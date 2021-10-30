I prefer to do most of my cooking from scratch, however, I will generally avoid a recipe that is complicated or has a long list of ingredients. This week’s recipes are very simple and have five ingredients or less. The two baking recipes include self-rising flour, which I generally do not keep in my pantry. I have included an easy recipe for homemade self-rising flour which can be substituted if you do not have the premixed available.
