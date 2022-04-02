Boy, I wish we were turning the page to grilling season. And the forecast looks ok for it. But this kind of dreary hanging on of cold and win over the past couple weeks has allowed for a last gasp of comfort food in the Baranowski house.
I particularly liked the potpie recipe below- you could toss pretty much whatever veggies you want in there and be happy with the outcome. One thing I learned while grocery shopping for that one- apparently puff pastry has been on of the victims of supply chain issues. I just grabbed some pre-made pie crust (not the sweet kind!) and it worked perfectly well in a cast iron stock pot.
The risotto is a kind of transition attempt to the flavors of summer while still warming your belly. I really liked how it turned out- but it was a fair amount of effort for something that ultimately tasted a lot like spaghetti.
