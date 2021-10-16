INGREDIENTS
4 ears of corn
Olive oil
A few chopped scallions, plus sliced scallions for garnish
Seeded, chopped green chiles
¼ cup cornmeal
2 chopped potatoes
Crema or sour cream, for garnish (optional)
PREPARATION
Remove the kernels from the ears of corn and set aside.
Place the 4 stripped corn cobs in 6 cups water in a large pot. Bring to a simmer and cook for 15 minutes, then remove.
In a skillet, heat a few glugs of olive oil. Add the chopped scallions and green chiles and sauté. Add 1/4 cup cornmeal and cook, stirring, about 5 minutes.
Add the scallion-and-chili mixture to broth along with the corn kernels and 2 chopped potatoes. Cook until soft. Garnish with crema or sour cream, if you'd like, and the sliced scallions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.