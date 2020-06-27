INGREDIENTS
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for buttering muffin tins
- 1 cup raw, tender corn kernels
- 1 jalapeño chile, finely chopped
- Kosher salt
- Ground black pepper
- 1 cup/135 grams all-purpose flour
- 1 cup/145 grams white or yellow cornmeal
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking soda
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 1 ½ cups buttermilk
- 3 ounces/85 grams grated Cheddar cheese
Add to Your Grocery List
PREPARATION
- Heat oven to 400 degrees. Put 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add corn kernels and jalapeño and cook gently for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a separate pan.
- Mix together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Beat in eggs and buttermilk to make a thick batter. Add corn kernels and jalapeño, as well as the melted butter from the separate pan, then stir in grated cheese.
- Butter miniature muffin tins and fill with about 1 1/2 tablespoons batter per muffin. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.