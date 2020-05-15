1 pound ground beef
1-ounce pkg taco seasoning
14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes undrained
14.5 ounce can corn drained
1/2 cup water
1 large egg
1 cup yellow self-rising cornmeal mix
1/2 cup milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 400. Spray an 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside. Brown ground beef in large skillet until fully cooked. Drain off any grease. Add in taco seasoning, water, tomatoes, and corn. Stir and bring just to a boil. Pour into a baking dish. In a small bowl, stir together cornmeal mix, milk, egg, oil, and cheese until well blended. Drop by spoonfuls onto the top of the meat mixture in the baking dish—Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown on top.
