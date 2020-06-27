INGREDIENTS
FOR THE RISOTTO:
- 6 cups corn stock (see recipe below) or chicken stock
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 leek, white and light green parts only, finely chopped
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup arborio rice
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 1 ½ cups raw corn kernels (from about 2 ears corn)
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons minced chives (optional)
-
PREPARATION
FOR THE RISOTTO:
- Bring the chicken stock to a simmer in a saucepan and keep it simmering as you prepare the risotto.
- Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a wide, high-sided sauté pan over medium-low heat. Add leek and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, about 6 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add rice and cook, stirring, until grains look slightly translucent.
- Pour in wine and cook, stirring, until it has all been absorbed, about 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add a ladleful of hot corn stock to the rice mixture and cook, stirring constantly, until rice has absorbed all of the stock. Continue cooking, adding ladlefuls of stock whenever rice mixture looks dry and stirring continuously. When half the stock has been added, stir in corn. Continue cooking until all of the stock is incorporated, corn is tender and rice is creamy and tender, about 30 to 40 minutes total.
- Remove risotto from heat and stir in Parmesan and remaining tablespoon of butter. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes.
- In an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat cream at high speed until it holds stiff peaks. Uncover risotto, stir vigorously and season to taste with salt and pepper. Immediately before serving, stir in the chives, if using, then gently fold in cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.