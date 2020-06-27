INGREDIENTS
- 2 to 3 cups raw or cooked corn kernels (from 4 to 6 ears)
- 1 large or 2 medium ripe tomatoes, cut into fairly small pieces
- 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about 1 cup)
- ½ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
PREPARATION
- Put the corn, tomatoes, cheese and mint in a medium bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and toss to coat.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve.
