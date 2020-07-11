1/2 red onion, diced
2 bell peppers, diced (any color, but different colors make it prettier)
2 cans corn, drained (again, using multiple colors makes it look better)
5.6-ounce package Mexican blend shredded cheese
1/3 cup mayonnaise
1/2 bag of Chili Cheese Frito chips
Mix all ingredients together and serve immediately. If you want to make it ahead, mix everything together, but leave out the chips. Refrigerate salad. Mix the chips in right before serving. Recipe doubles easily for big groups. You can also substitute a different cheese or add a can of black beans (rinsed and drained). I personally think throwing a hot pepper (jalapeno) in with the others might be a good twist, but haven’t tried it. A little lime juice wouldn’t be bad either.
