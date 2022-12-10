Ingredients
3⁄4cup butter, softened
3⁄4cup sugar
1egg
1teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1⁄4cup cornmeal
1teaspoon baking powder
1⁄4teaspoon salt
1 1⁄2cups flour
Directions
Mix softened butter and sugar until creamy.
Add the egg and vanilla and beat well.
In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the cornmeal, baking powder, salt and flour.
Add to the creamed mixture.
Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet.
Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven about 15 minutes or until lightly brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.