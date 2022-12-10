Ingredients

3⁄4cup butter, softened

3⁄4cup sugar

1egg

1teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1⁄4cup cornmeal

1teaspoon baking powder

1⁄4teaspoon salt

1 1⁄2cups flour

Directions

Mix softened butter and sugar until creamy.

Add the egg and vanilla and beat well.

In a separate mixing bowl, mix together the cornmeal, baking powder, salt and flour.

Add to the creamed mixture.

Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a greased cookie sheet.

Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven about 15 minutes or until lightly brown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.