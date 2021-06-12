15oz. can black beans

15oz. can black eyed peas

1 bell pepper

2 Roma tomatoes

1 jalapeño

1/4 red onion

1/4 bunch fresh cilantro

DRESSING

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp lime juice

1/2 Tbsp vinegar

1/2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp sugar

Rinse and drain both cans of beans in a colander. Let the excess water drain as you prepare the vegetables. Finely dice vegetables into pieces that are roughly the same size as the beans. Roughly chop the cilantro. Place the drained beans, bell pepper, tomatoes, jalapeño, onion, and cilantro in a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, vinegar, chili powder, cumin, salt, and sugar. Pour the dressing over the salad, then stir until everything is well coated. Serve immediately with tortilla or corn chips or refrigerate until ready to eat.

