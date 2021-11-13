- 340 grams sugar (1 1/2 cups)
- 12 ounces cranberries (3 cups)
- 1 1-liter bottle vodka
- Strips of lime or orange zest (optional)
PREPARATION
- In a large saucepan, bring sugar and 1 1/2 cups water to a simmer, stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Place cranberries in a food processor and pulse until they are broken up. Add cranberries, vodka and citrus zest (if using) to the sugar syrup in the pot. Stir well, then transfer to a large jar or two, cover and shake well. Shake the mixture every day for 2 weeks. At this point, you can either strain the mixture into smaller bottles for gift giving, or continue to infuse the spirit in the large jar. It will keep for up to 2 months.
