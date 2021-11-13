INGREDIENTS
FOR THE CRUMB TOPPING:
- ¾ cup/96 grams all-purpose flour
- ½ cup/89 grams loosely packed dark brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 tablespoons/57 grams unsalted butter, melted
FOR THE MUFFINS:
- 2 cups/256 grams all-purpose flour
- 2 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups cranberries/227 grams, fresh or frozen (but not thawed)
- 1 cup/99 grams pecans or walnuts, coarsely chopped
- ½ cup/120 grams full-fat sour cream, at room temperature
- ¼ cup whole milk, at room temperature
- 8 tablespoons/113 grams unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ¾ cup/151 grams granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
PREPARATION
- Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a standard 12-cup muffin tin with liners.
- Prepare the crumb mixture: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt. Add the butter, and stir to combine.
- Prepare the muffins: In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda. Add the cranberries and pecans, and gently toss to combine.
- In a small bowl, mix together the sour cream and the milk. In a large bowl, with an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the eggs, one at a time.
- Fold the flour mixture into the butter mixture. Fold in the sour cream mixture. Divide the batter evenly between the muffin cups. Squeeze the crumb mixture to create clumps of varying size, and sprinkle evenly over the tops. (It’s OK if some of the crumb mixture lands on the tray.)
- Bake the muffins until they are puffed and set, and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 26 to 30 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.
