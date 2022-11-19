Gently mix together the following:
1 cup sugar
2 cups flour
2 tablespoons melted butter
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 cup milk
2 cups fresh cranberries
Pour into an 8 X 12 cake pan. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 25 – 30 minutes.
Sauce for the cake:
Melt 1/2 cup butter in a small saucepan. Stir in 1 cup white sugar and 3/4 cup evaporated milk. Stir until mixture begins to boil and remove from heat. Serve warm on the cranberry cake. This has been served at our family holiday gatherings for years and years.
