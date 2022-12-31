1 young chicken, cut up
1/2 cup flour
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. pepper
3 tbsp. butter
1 1/2 cups cream, sweet or sour
Sprinkle the pieces of chicken with salt and pepper and dredge in flour. Melt butter and fry chicken until a golden brown on all sides. Place the chicken in a casserole dish. Pour cream over chicken. Cover and bake for 2 hours at 350 degrees. Goes well with gravy made from the leftover pan fryings.
