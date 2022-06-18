8 ounces cream cheese softened
½ cup sour cream
½ cup salsa
1 package taco seasoning
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese or Mexican cheese blend, finely shredded
2 green onions sliced
¼ cup jalapenos finely chopped and drained (optional)
Mix cream cheese, sour cream, taco seasoning and salsa with a hand mixer until fluffy.
Fold in cheddar, onions and jalapenos if adding.
Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.
Notes
Using a hand mixer adds air to the dip and makes it easy to scoop.
Cream cheese can be softened in the microwave. Remove the foil wrapper and place it in a bowl. Microwave at 60% power for 30-40 seconds. Check if it's soft and if not, add another 15 seconds.
Use any type of salsa from mild to hot, even homemade salsa works in this recipe.
This recipe lends well to mix-ins from jalapenos, black olives, diced tomatoes, red onions, or cilantro.
Nutrition-
Calories: 196, Carbohydrates: 6g, Protein: 6g, Fat: 17g, Cholesterol: 53mg, Sodium: 658mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 3g
