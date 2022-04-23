1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 cup marshmallow fluff
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
1/2 teaspoon lemon extract
assorted fruit, for serving
Add cream cheese, marshmallow fluff, and lemon extract to a large mixing bowl. Beat with a hand-held mixer on medium speed until smooth (about 2 to 3 minutes). (Be sure to scrape the mixing bowl when beating the fluff.)
Gently fold in frozen whipped topping.
Transfer the mixture to a serving dish and serve with fresh fruit.
If you aren’t serving this dip right away, cover it and store it in the fridge until ready to serve.
