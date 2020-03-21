2 Tbsp. of butter
2 Tbsp. of flour
1 cup milk, heated close to scalding
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups fresh peas, rinsed and drained
Toasted bread
Melt the butter in a saucepan and stir in the flour to make a roux. Be sure to stir consistently until the mixture bubbles, which should take about two minutes, being careful not to let it burn. Next add the hot milk, again stirring as the sauce thickens. Allow this to be brought to a boil, then add salt and pepper to your preference. Lower the heat and continue stirring for two to three more minutes. Add peas and cook until peas are heated through. You can also add protein, like hot dogs or tuna — whatever you have on hand. Serve over toasted bread.
