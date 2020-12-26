6 oz cream cheese, softened to room temperature
3/4 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 tsp dried mustard powder
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
10 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
2 - 3 Tbsp fresh parsley, minced
6 green onions, sliced
1/2 cup chopped sliced almonds - (optional)
Add all ingredients to a large mixing bowl, and use a rubber spatula to stir to combine well. Cover and refrigerate several hours before serving.
