Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
- 8 slices bacon
- 1 pound fresh broccoli, cut into florets
- ½ small red onion, chopped
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup white sugar
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble when cooled.
- Step 2
Mix bacon, broccoli, onion, and mozzarella cheese in a bowl.
- Step 3
Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and vinegar in a small bowl until sugar dissolves and dressing is smooth; pour over broccoli mixture. Toss to coat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.