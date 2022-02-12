- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into cubes
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 cup sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup Marsala wine
Directions
- Step 1
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper; cook in hot oil until browned, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir onion and mushrooms with the chicken; continue cooking until the onion is translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Pour cream of mushroom soup and Marsala wine over the chicken mixture; cook until hot and the chicken is no longer pink in the middle, 3 to 5 minutes.
