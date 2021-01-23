6 cups chicken broth
5 cups water
Salt to taste
3-4 chicken thighs skinless
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 medium onion finely chopped
3 medium grated
2 medium celery stalks finely chopped
2 cups pasta such as rotini egg noodles
1 cup corn
4 Tbsp unsalted butter
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup heavy cream
3 Tbsp dill
In a large soup pot, combine broth, water and 1/2 Tbsp salt. Bring to a boil then add chicken thighs, and boil uncovered 20 min. Skim off impurities that rise to the top. While chicken is cooking, proceed with step 2. Place a large pan over medium heat and add 2 Tbsp olive oil. Add chopped onion and sauté until softened (5 min), then increase heat to med/high and add grated carrots, chopped celery and sauté 5-7 min, stirring often until soft and golden then transfer to soup pot. Remove chicken thighs from the pot and let rest until cool enough to handle, then use forks or hands to shred chicken, discarding any bones and fat. Return shredded chicken to the pot. Add 2 cups pasta, corn to the soup pot and continue cooking 15 min at a low boil until pasta is at desired softness. In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt 4 Tbsp butter, whisk in 1/3 cup flour and cook whisking constantly for 1 to 2 min or until just barely turning golden. Ladle 1 cup of hot broth from the soup pot into flour mixture, whisking continually until well blended then whisk in 1/2 cup heavy cream and transfer mixture to the soup pot, stirring until well blended. Season soup with salt & pepper to taste if needed. Add 3 Tbsp dill then return to a boil and turn off the heat. Enjoy!
