1/2 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish
1/3 cup 2-percent Greek yogurt
Zest and juice of 1/2 lime
Kosher salt
1 pound frozen corn, thawed (about 3 1/2 cups)
1 teaspoon chili powder, plus more for garnish
1 small clove garlic, finely grated
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 tablespoons grated Parmesan
Whisk together the cilantro, yogurt, lime zest and juice, 1 teaspoon water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Pat the corn dry with paper towels and toss with the chili powder and garlic in a medium bowl. Melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Once the foam subsides, add the corn and cook undisturbed until it starts to brown slightly in some spots, about 2 minutes. Continue to cook, stirring, until warmed through, about 3 minutes.
Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the lime-yogurt mixture, 3 tablespoons of the Parmesan and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Transfer to a serving dish and top with cilantro, the remaining 1 tablespoon Parmesan and a sprinkle of chili powder.
