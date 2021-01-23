1 lb boneless skinless chicken breasts
1 yellow onion - diced
2 cloves garlic - minced
24 oz. chicken broth
2-15oz cans great Northern beans - drained and rinsed
2-4oz cans diced green chiles - (I do one hot, one mild)
1-15oz can whole kernel corn - drained
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp cumin
3/4 tsp oregano
1/2 tsp chili powder
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
small handful fresh cilantro - chopped
4 oz reduced fat cream cheese - softened
1/4 cup half and half
Optional TOPPINGS: sliced jalapenos, sliced avocados, sour cream, cilantro, tortilla strips, shredded Monterey jack or Mexican cheese
Add chicken breasts to bottom of slow cooker, add salt, pepper, cumin, oregano, chili powder, and cayenne pepper. Top with diced onion, minced garlic, great Northern beans, green chiles, corn, chicken broth and cilantro. Stir. Cover and cook on LOW for 8 hours or on HIGH for 3-4 hours. Remove chicken to large mixing bowl, shred, then return to slow cooker. Add cream cheese and half and half, stir, then cover and cook on HIGH for 15 minutes, or until chili is creamy and slightly thickened. Stir well and serve with desired toppings.
