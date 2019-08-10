2 (10 3/4-oz.) frozen pound cakes, thawed
1 (10-oz.) jar peach preserves, divided
1 quart vanilla ice cream, slightly softened
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 cup peeled fresh peach slices
Trim brown crusts from pound cakes using a serrated knife. Discard crusts. Cut each cake into 1/2-inch-thick slices. (You will have 18 to 24 slices.) Line bottom and sides of a 9- x 5-inch loaf pan with plastic wrap, allowing a 4-inch overhang on sides. Place 1 tablespoon of the preserves in a microwavable bowl; chill until ready to use. Arrange 6 to 8 cake slices, side by side, to cover bottom of pan in 1 layer (trimming slices, if needed, to fully cover bottom). Spread 2 cups ice cream over cake layer to edges of pan. Spread half of the remaining preserves (about 1/3 cup) evenly over ice cream layer. Repeat process with 6 to 8 remaining cake slices (trimming if needed), and remaining ice cream and preserves. Arrange last 6 to 8 cake slices over preserves layer. Pull plastic wrap overhang up and tightly over cake. Freeze 8 hours. Beat cream and vanilla extract with an electric mixer on high speed until foamy, 30 seconds. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove cake from freezer. Holding the plastic wrap overhang, lift cake from pan; invert onto a platter. (Discard plastic wrap.) Spread whipped cream over cake. Melt reserved 1 tablespoon preserves on HIGH until just melted and smooth, 10 to 15 seconds; mash large lumps with a spoon. Gently stir in peach slices to coat. Spoon mixture over cake; serve immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.