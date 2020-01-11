12 ounces wide egg noodles (1 12 oz. package)
8 ounces sour cream (1 8oz. container)
½ cup milk
2 tablespoons Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning & Salad Dressing Mix Shaker
1 tablespoon olive oil
In a large pot of heavily salted water, cook noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine the sour cream, milk, and seasoning mix and stir until well blended. Set aside.
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the beef and cook, stirring to break up the meat, until browned, about 68 minutes.
Add the noodles and sour cream mixture to the skillet and stir until well combined and warmed through. Serve immediately.
