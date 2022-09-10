2 small kohlrabi (about 1 pound, I used the green variety but purple would be prettier), cut into matchsticks about 1/4” wide
1 large Honeycrisp apple (about1/2 pound), cored and cut into matchsticks about 1/4” wide
1/3 cup grated gouda cheese (optional, not shown)
1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves
3 tablespoons toasted sunflower seeds*
Lemon zest, to taste
1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, to taste
1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice, to taste
Flaky sea salt (like Maldon) and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Directions
In a large serving bowl, combine the kohlrabi and apple matchsticks. Add the cheese, if using, and the tarragon leaves and sunflower seeds. Shave lemon zest liberally over the bowl (I probably used about half of a small lemon’s worth or more).
Drizzle in 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon lemon juice, then sprinkle lightly with salt and black pepper. Use your hands to gently toss the salad, then add another drizzle of olive oil and lemon juice if the salad seems dry. Finish with another light sprinkle of salt and pepper and serve immediately.
