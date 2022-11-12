2 c. finely chopped seeded, peeled cucumber
1/2 c finely chopped, seeded tomato
1/4 c chopped red onion
2 Tbsp minced fresh parsley
1 jalepeno pepper seeded & chopped
4 1/2 tsp minced fresh cilantro
1 garlic clove, minced or pressed
1/4 c reduced-fat sour cream
1 1/2 tsp lemon juice
1 1/2 lime juice
1/4 tsp ground cumin
1/4 tsp seasoned salt
Tortilla chips
DIRECTIONS:
In small bowl combine first 7 ingredients. In another bowl combine sour cream, lemon, lime, cumin and seasoned salt. Combine over cucumber mixture and toss lightly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.