3 tbsp minced fresh herbs, such as chives, mint, basil and/or dill
2 tbsp buttermilk
2 tbsp mayonnaise
Pinch of salt plus 1/2 tsp, divided
½ tsp ground pepper, divided
1 ¼ pounds cod, cut into 4 pieces
2 tbsp white whole-wheat flour
2 tbsp grapeseed oil, divided
1 pound snow peas, trimmed
Whisk herbs, buttermilk, mayonnaise, pinch of salt and 1/4 tsp pepper in a small bowl. Set aside. Pat fish dry with paper towels and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper. Toss with flour in a medium bowl. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fish and cook, turning occasionally, until lightly browned on all sides and cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and snow peas to the pan. Cook until lightly charred on one side, about 1 minute. Stir and continue cooking until bright green and tender, about 1 minute more. Serve the fish and snow peas with the reserved sauce.
